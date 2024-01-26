Cullinan Properties Opens 150,000 SF VA Mental Health Center in Temple Terrace, Florida

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA. — Cullinan Properties has opened the new Tampa VA Mental Health Center in Temple Terrace, about 10 miles northeast of Tampa. Totaling 150,000 square feet, the facility will house multiple mental health programs, including outpatient mental health consultation services, therapy, substance abuse treatment, intensive case management, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and employment and peer services. Outdoor amenities at the site, which spans 20 acres, include gardens, courtyards and walking paths.

Cullinan broke ground on the development in 2021. The project team also included architecture and design firm Leo A. Daly, general contractor Hoar Construction, civil engineer Prosser and property management firm Lincoln Harris CSG.