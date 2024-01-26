Friday, January 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentFloridaHealthcareSoutheast

Cullinan Properties Opens 150,000 SF VA Mental Health Center in Temple Terrace, Florida

by John Nelson

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA. — Cullinan Properties has opened the new Tampa VA Mental Health Center in Temple Terrace, about 10 miles northeast of Tampa. Totaling 150,000 square feet, the facility will house multiple mental health programs, including outpatient mental health consultation services, therapy, substance abuse treatment, intensive case management, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and employment and peer services. Outdoor amenities at the site, which spans 20 acres, include gardens, courtyards and walking paths.

Cullinan broke ground on the development in 2021. The project team also included architecture and design firm Leo A. Daly, general contractor Hoar Construction, civil engineer Prosser and property management firm Lincoln Harris CSG.

You may also like

PowerHouse Data Centers Acquires 145 Acres in Northern...

Berta Management Secures $18.5M Financing for Delray Corner...

JLL Arranges $18.4M Acquisition Financing for Retail Center...

Bosch Rexroth Signs 234,706 SF Industrial Lease in...

Brookfield Properties Breaks Ground on 792,139 SF Industrial...

Davis Healthcare Real Estate Acquires Outpatient Facility in...

LG Electronics Opens 100,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 48-Acre Industrial...

Cogir Senior Living, Ryan Cos. Open 137-Unit ACOYA...