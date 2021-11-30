REBusinessOnline

Cullinan Properties to Develop 144,000 SF Veteran’s Mental Health Clinic in Metro Tampa

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA. — Cullinan Properties Ltd. plans to develop the new VA Mental Health Clinic and Domiciliary in Temple Terrace, about 10.4 miles north of Tampa. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) with the General Services Administration (GSA) awarded Cullinan Properties the lease for the clinic. The project team includes architecture and design firm Leo A. Daly, general contractor Hoar Construction, civil engineer Prosser and property management firm Lincoln Harris.

The VA Mental Health Clinic and Domiciliary will be a 144,000-square-foot project situated on approximately 20 acres. The clinic will serve veterans and provide outpatient mental health care. The project is slated for completion by the second half of 2023.

Located in Hillsborough County at the southwest quadrant of Temple Terrace Highway and Davis Road, the new two-story facility will be situated near Interstate 75 and Highway 301. The property will offer outdoor elements including gardens, courtyards and walking paths.

Cullinan Properties is a Peoria, Ill.-based commercial mixed-use, governmental, multifamily and medical office developer. The company has experience working with the VA previously as it developed the 275,000-square-foot Austin VA Outpatient Clinic located in Austin, which opened in 2013. The company also developed the 21,000-square-foot McLean County VA Outpatient Clinic in Bloomington, Ill., and Peoria IL VET Center in Peoria.

