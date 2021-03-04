Cullinan Rebrands Quincy Mall in Illinois as Quincy Town Center

The name change is reflective of uses other than retail, such as anchor tenant Quincy Medical Group.

QUINCY, ILL. — Owner and manager Cullinan Properties Ltd. has rebranded Quincy Mall as Quincy Town Center. The property is located in Quincy, which is situated along the Mississippi River in western Illinois. Cullinan says the new identity reflects a fresh image and direction for the next chapter of the property. Anchor tenants include Quincy Medical Group, Slumberland Furniture and VIP Cinemas. Cullinan will continue to pursue retail tenants for Quincy Town Center, but it is also seeking uses such as office, hotel and multifamily. Originally opened in 1958 as an outdoor complex known as the American Legion Miracle Mile Town and Country Shopping Center, the center was eventually enclosed and rebranded as Quincy Mall in 1978. Cullinan acquired the asset in 2006.