Keizer Village Shopping Center, located at 3830-3860 River Road N in Keizer, Ore., features 76,785 square feet of retail space.
Cumberland Holdings Closes Sale of 76,785 SF Keizer Village Shopping Center in Oregon

by Amy Works

KEIZER, ORE. — Rolling Hills Estate, Calif.-based Cumberland Holdings LLC has completed the disposition of Keizer Village Shopping Center, a neighborhood shopping center in Keizer. A Eugene, Ore.-based private investor acquired the asset for $13 million.

Located at 3830-3860 River Road N, Keizer Village Shopping Center offers 76,785 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 99 percent occupied. Current tenants include Physiq Fitness, The Thrift Store, Little Caesars Pizza, Metro by T-Mobile, Subway and US Market.

Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, while James Kim of Windermere Real Estate/Lane County represented the buyer in the transaction.

