Cumby Group to Add 800 Multifamily Units, 150,000 SF of Commercial Space to East Austin Supply

Pictured is the pool area at The Emma, the first of Cumby Group's three new multifamily projects on Manor Road in East Austin. The Emma will total 146 units, including 15 affordable housing residences, and is slated for a July 2022 completion.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Cumby Group will redevelop a site on Manor Road in East Austin with three adjacent projects that will collectively add more than 800 multifamily units, including 80 affordable housing residences, and 150,000 square feet of commercial space to the local supply. Cumby Group purchased the sites, which span nine acres and more than a full city block, in 2019 and 2020. Construction is underway on The Emma, a 146-unit project at 3219 Manor Road, and two buildings housing between 450 and 500 units, along with commercial space, are planned next door at 3115 Manor Road. Lastly, Cumby expects to build about 200 units at 3033 Manor Road. The projects will include space for neighborhood gatherings that could feature food trucks of farmers markets. The development’s affordable housing units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income.