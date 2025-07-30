Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Cummings Electrical Signs 66,882 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cummings Electrical has signed a full-building, 66,882-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The electrical engineering and contracting firm is relocating from the nearby building at 14900 Grand River Road to Centreport Tech Center, a two-building complex on the city’s northeast side, via a 10-year deal. Jason Finch, Erik Blais and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Fort Capital, in the lease negotiations. The deal brings Centreport Tech Center to full occupancy.

