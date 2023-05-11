Thursday, May 11, 2023
1051-Republic-Drive-Roanoke
According to LoopNet Inc., the industrial building at 1051 Republic Drive in Roanoke (also known as Alliance Gateway 57), was built in 2014 and totals 310,296 square feet.
Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies Signs Industrial Lease Expansion at AllianceTexas

by Taylor Williams

ROANOKE, TEXAS — Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies has signed an industrial lease expansion at AllianceTexas, Hillwood’s 27,000-acre master-planned community on the north side of Fort Worth. The provider of natural gas delivery systems is expanding its manufacturing operations, bringing its footprint at 1051 Republic Drive in Roanoke to roughly 160,000 square feet. Michael Haggar and John Worthen of JLL represented Cummins in the lease negotiations. Samuel Rhea and Reid Goetz represented Hillwood on an internal basis.

