Lacey-Marketplace-Lacey-WA
Lacey Marketplace in Lacey, Wash., offers 125,204 square feet of fully occupied retail space.
Curbline Properties, Agree Realty Buy 125,204 SF Lacey Marketplace in Washington

by Amy Works

LACEY, WASH. — Curbline Properties and Agree Realty have separately acquired portions of Lacey Marketplace, a 125,204-square-foot power shopping center in Lacey. Dino Christophilis and Daniel Tibeau of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deals.

Curbline Properties purchased the 31,885-square-foot retail component located at 1350 Marvin Road NE. Current tenants of the fully occupied property include Panera Bread, Mattress Firm, BECU, Verizon, Cutter’s Point Coffee and Panda Express.

Agree Realty acquired the 93,319-square-foot big box component located at 1200 Marvin Road NE for $21 million. Boot Barn, La-Z-Boy, Petco, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta Beauty are tenants at the fully occupied component.

