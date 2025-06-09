Curran Young Completes Construction of 412-Unit Multifamily Community in Cape Coral, Florida

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — Curran Young Construction has completed Siesta Lakes, a 412-unit multifamily community located in Cape Coral, about nine miles west of Fort Myers, Fla. Construction for the project began in 2023 after the developer, a partnership between Shoreham Capital, Bridge Investment Group and Wynkoop Financial, received a $66 million construction loan.

Siesta Lakes offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with open-concept interiors, private balconies and direct views of a private central lagoon. Unit sizes range in size from 676 square feet to 1,195 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates at the complex begin at $1,500. Leasing at the community began in early 2025 after the delivery of the first building and clubhouse.

Onsite amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, business center, multipurpose room, dog park, outdoor grilling areas and walking trails. Additionally, Siesta Lakes is situated within a Qualified Opportunity Zone and benefits from a long-term tax abatement from the city.