Monday, June 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Siesta Lakes in Cape Coral, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Curran Young Completes Construction of 412-Unit Multifamily Community in Cape Coral, Florida

by John Nelson

CAPE CORAL, FLA. —  Curran Young Construction has completed Siesta Lakes, a 412-unit multifamily community located in Cape Coral, about nine miles west of Fort Myers, Fla. Construction for the project began in 2023 after the developer, a partnership between Shoreham Capital, Bridge Investment Group and Wynkoop Financial, received a $66 million construction loan.

Siesta Lakes offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with open-concept interiors, private balconies and direct views of a private central lagoon. Unit sizes range in size from 676 square feet to 1,195 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates at the complex begin at $1,500. Leasing at the community began in early 2025 after the delivery of the first building and clubhouse.

Onsite amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, business center, multipurpose room, dog park, outdoor grilling areas and walking trails. Additionally, Siesta Lakes is situated within a Qualified Opportunity Zone and benefits from a long-term tax abatement from the city. 

You may also like

Trout Daniels & Associates Brokers $4.9M Sale of...

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Alta Flatirons...

Greystone Provides $58.6M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

KeyBank Originates $51M in Financing for Detroit Affordable...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 234-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Community HousingWorks Buys Metro L.A. Apartment Complex, Plans...

USA Properties Fund Starts Construction on Terracina at...

Headwaters Group Launches New Aspendale Active Adult Brand

Urban Logistics Realty Breaks Ground on 542,851 SF...