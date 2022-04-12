REBusinessOnline

Current Capital Management Acquires Two Shopping Centers in South Florida for $12.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The Shoppes of Lake Worth

Shoppes of Lake Worth is a 38,530-square-foot retail center located at 6651 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth Beach.

LAKE WORTH BEACH AND WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Current Capital Management has acquired two shopping centers in Lake Worth Beach and West Palm Beach for $12.8 million. Todd Nepola of Current Capital Management led the transaction on an internal basis. Chatam Management was the seller. Benedict Gutierrez of Marcus & Millichap arranged the transaction, and South State Bank provided a $9 million acquisition loan for the buyer.

The sold properties include Coco Plum Plaza, a 43,801-square-foot retail center located at 2845 N Military Trail in West Palm Beach, and Shoppes of Lake Worth, a 38,530-square-foot retail center located at 6651 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth Beach. Both properties were fully occupied at the time of sale.

The new owners plan to implement minor upgrades such as fresh paint and the addition of LED lighting throughout, as well as landscaping and signage upgrades.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  