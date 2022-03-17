REBusinessOnline

Curry Real Estate Services Acquires Four Apartment Complexes in Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

BLUE SPRINGS AND INDEPENDENCE, MO. — Curry Real Estate Services has acquired four apartment complexes in Missouri for an undisclosed price. The acquisition includes the 69-unit Blue Springs Apartments and the 28-unit Millwood Apartments in Blue Springs, as well as Chrysler Garden and Chrysler Garden II Apartments in Independence that total 120 units. Hawley Realty was the seller. Some of the properties had been managed by Curry since 2006.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  