Curry Real Estate Services Acquires Four Apartment Complexes in Missouri

BLUE SPRINGS AND INDEPENDENCE, MO. — Curry Real Estate Services has acquired four apartment complexes in Missouri for an undisclosed price. The acquisition includes the 69-unit Blue Springs Apartments and the 28-unit Millwood Apartments in Blue Springs, as well as Chrysler Garden and Chrysler Garden II Apartments in Independence that total 120 units. Hawley Realty was the seller. Some of the properties had been managed by Curry since 2006.