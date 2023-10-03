Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Curry Real Estate Services Completes Lease-up of Windmill Square Shopping Center in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Curry Real Estate Services has completed the lease-up of Windmill Square shopping center in Overland Park. The newest tenants, Gather Home + Estate and 200Main Vintage, opened in mid-September. The vintage furniture and décor businesses came together as two like-minded operators to collaborate and share the responsibility of a showroom space for their respective collections. Curry completed exterior renovations to the nearly 50,000-square-foot Windmill Square this year. It was built in 1974.

