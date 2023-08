NEW YORK CITY — Curtis + Ginsberg Architects has signed an 11-year, 12,602-square-foot office lease at One Battery Park Plaza in Lower Manhattan. The design firm is relocating its headquarters from 55 Broad St. to the 27th floor of the 35-story, 870,000-square-foot building. Ruth Colp-Haber of Wharton Property Advisors represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kevin Daly internally represented the landlord, Rudin, which originally developed the building in 1971.