Located in Upper Lake, Calif., Tallman Hotel was originally built in 1896 and features 17 guest rooms. (Photo courtesy of Curtis Holdings)
Curtis Holdings Sells Tallman Hotel, Blue Wing Saloon in Lake County, California

by Amy Works

UPPER LAKE, CALIF. — Curtis Holdings has completed the disposition of Tallman Hotel and Blue Wing Saloon, located at 9550 Main St. and 9520 Main St., respectively, in Upper Lake. Amar and Rajvi Alapati acquired the assets for an undisclosed price. The buyers will add the properties to its Serenity Hotels Collection. Alex Lee-Bull and Lauren Liebes of CBRE represented the seller.

The Tallman Hotel offers 17 rooms across nine buildings. Originally built in 1896, the hotel was renovated between 2002 and 2005 and reopened in 2006 with modern amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, gardens and a meeting room. Select rooms offer outdoor showers and Japanese Ofuro soaking tubs.

