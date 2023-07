DALLAS — Curtis Specialized Moving & Storage LLC has signed a 98,132-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion at 460 W. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. The tenant is taking an additional 5,625 square feet. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as GKI Industrial Dallas LLC, in the lease negotiations. David Easterling of CBRE represented the tenant.