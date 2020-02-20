Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Houston-Based Colvill Office Properties

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has acquired Colvill Office Properties, a Houston-based provider of office agency leasing services. The company currently oversees marketing and leasing efforts for roughly 17 million square feet of Class A office space throughout the Houston area. The Colvill portfolio includes more than 30 individual properties in the central business district, Energy Corridor/Katy Freeway, Galleria/Uptown, Westchase, West Belt, Springwoods and Inner Loop submarkets. Colvill CEO and president Chip Colvill will join Cushman & Wakefield as executive vice chairman.