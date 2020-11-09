REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Triad Commercial Properties in North Carolina

Posted on by in Company News, North Carolina, Southeast

WINSTON-SALEM AND GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has acquired Triad Commercial Properties, a commercial real estate brokerage firm with offices in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Hap Royster and Tom Townes founded Triad Commercial Properties in 1999. The firm has arranged sales in 39 states and 10 countries, having experience in areas such as tenant and landlord representation, property disposition, buyer representation, sale-leaseback transactions, portfolio review and analysis, market analysis and build-to-suit analysis in a brokerage and advisory role.

Royster, who served as managing partner for the firm, will join Cushman & Wakefield as vice chairman. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

