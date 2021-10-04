Cushman & Wakefield Announces $10M Redevelopment Project for Office Property in Bethesda

BETHESDA, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield has announced an over $10 million capital improvement program for 4800 Hampden Lane, a Class A, 185,000-square-foot office building located in Bethesda. New York-based Anne and Bernard Spitzer Charitable Trust owns the office property.

4800 Hampden Lane is a 12-story building that features terraces exclusive to tenants, six elevators, 24/7 security, onsite garage parking and onsite property management. The property is located close to the Capital Crescent Trail, an off-road trail that runs from Georgetown in Washington, D.C. to Bethesda. The property is currently 95 percent leased to tenants including Boston Consulting Group, Paley Rothman, Salamandra, EYA and Declaration Partners.

The redevelopment of 4800 Hampden Lane will include the addition of a new conference center; new fitness center, including private/dedicated workout kiosks and separate locker rooms with towel service; a new bike storage facility; upgraded lobby and enhancements to the façade. Renovations at the property will begin within the next two months and are slated to be complete by fall 2022.

Michael Katcher and Katie Datin of Cushman & Wakefield are the exclusive leasing brokers for the property.