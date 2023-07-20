Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $10.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Greenwood, South Carolina

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $10.8 million sale of Westwood Plaza, an 83,354-square-foot shopping center located at 512 Bypass 72 NW in Greenwood. Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Bath & Body Works and pOpshelf anchor the center, which is shadow-anchored by Walmart. Five of the center’s 12 tenants have occupied Westwood Plaza for more than 20 years. Margaret Jones and Lane Breedlove of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Prudent Growth Partners acquired the property.