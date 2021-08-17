REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $106M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Office Condo

The $106 million loan enables the borrower to acquire the five-story, 186,000-square-foot office condo located within 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $106 million acquisition loan for an office condominium located at 12 MetroTech Center in downtown Brooklyn. The condo consists of five floors totaling 186,000 square feet that are situated within a larger building whose lower 25 floors are owned by the City of New York. Gideon Gil, Lauren Kaufman, Steve Kohn and Alex Hernandez of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the five-year, interest-only loan through Starwood Property Trust on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as 60 Guilders. Doug Harmon, Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Dan OBrien, Rachel Humphrey and Meaghan Philbin of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale of the asset.

