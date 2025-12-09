Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $10M Sale of Hayden Corporate Center in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Hayden Corporate Center, a two-story office building located at 8283 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale. Hayden Corporate Center LLC sold the asset to Revelation RE, with Bret Anderson as principal, for $10 million. The multi-tenant property consists of two wings adjoined by a two-story central lobby. Hayden Corporate Center features floor plates of 27,500 square feet, narrow bay depths and ample window lines. The new ownership plans to renovate the exterior and interior, as well as upgrading several major building systems.