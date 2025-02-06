Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $11.3M Refinancing for Office Building in Edina, Minnesota

EDINA, MINN. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an $11.3 million take-out refinancing package for The E, a boutique office building in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina. Located at 7201 Metro East Blvd., The E totals 108,000 square feet. Constructed in 1981 and fully renovated and rebranded in 2021, the property is 94 percent occupied by 11 tenants. More than 97,000 square feet of new tenancy followed a $6.7 million renovation of the asset. Adam Hoffman, Jeff Altenau, Zach Yarnoff and Avery Ticer of Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner, City Center Realty Partners/Contrarian Capital Management, in securing the bank financing.