Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $11.6M Sale of Former Newspaper Printing Facility in Metro Miami

The former Miami Herald Printing Facility features 15 dock-high positions, one grade-level ramp and clear heights from 10 feet to 46 feet.

DORAL, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $11.6 million sale of the former Miami Herald Printing Facility in Doral. The three-story warehouse spans 118,993 square feet and features 15 dock-high positions, one grade-level ramp and clear heights from 10 feet to 46 feet. The property was built in 2013 and is situated at 3500 NW 89th Court, 14 miles west of downtown Miami. Miguel Alcivar, Wayne Ramoski, Gian Rodriguez, Dominic Montazemi and Skylar Stein of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. MG3 Group, a private real estate company, acquired the property. According to the Miami Herald, in 2019 the newspaper has a print circulation of 75,000 customers.