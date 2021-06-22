Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $115M Construction Loan for New Jersey Industrial Project

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $115 million construction loan for Highland Cross, a 360,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Rutherford. Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC provided the loan to the borrower, Lincoln Equities Group. A tentative completion date for the project, which is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed, investment-grade logistics user, was not disclosed. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Zachary Kraft of Cushman & Wakefield placed the debt.