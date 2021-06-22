REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $115M Construction Loan for New Jersey Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $115 million construction loan for Highland Cross, a 360,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Rutherford. Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC provided the loan to the borrower, Lincoln Equities Group. A tentative completion date for the project, which is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed, investment-grade logistics user, was not disclosed. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Zachary Kraft of Cushman & Wakefield placed the debt.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews