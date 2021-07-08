Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $115M Sale of Mondrian Park Avenue Hotel Mortgage

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $115 million sale of the first mortgage loan on Mondrian Park Avenue, a 190-room luxury hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. Adam Spies and Dan O’Brien of Cushman & Wakefield represented Moin Development in its sale of the debt to Global Holdings, an owner whose portfolio spans more than 10 million square feet of commercial space.