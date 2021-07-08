Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $115M Sale of Mondrian Park Avenue Hotel Mortgage
NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $115 million sale of the first mortgage loan on Mondrian Park Avenue, a 190-room luxury hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. Adam Spies and Dan O’Brien of Cushman & Wakefield represented Moin Development in its sale of the debt to Global Holdings, an owner whose portfolio spans more than 10 million square feet of commercial space.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.