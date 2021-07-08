REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $115M Sale of Mondrian Park Avenue Hotel Mortgage

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $115 million sale of the first mortgage loan on Mondrian Park Avenue, a 190-room luxury hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. Adam Spies and Dan O’Brien of Cushman & Wakefield represented Moin Development in its sale of the debt to Global Holdings, an owner whose portfolio spans more than 10 million square feet of commercial space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews