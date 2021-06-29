Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $12.4M Sale-Leaseback for HomeSmart’s Office Headquarters in Scottsdale

HomeSmart occupies the 36,497-square-foot corporate headquarters facility at 8388 Hartford Drive in Scottsdale, Ariz.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale-leaseback of a single-tenant corporate headquarters facility in Scottsdale. A New York-based entity doing business as ABCJ LLC acquired the asset for $12.4 million.

HomeSmart fully occupies the 36,497-square-foot building, which is located at 8388 Hartford Drive. The two-story building features creative-style office space, high-tech conference rooms, an exercise gym, locker rooms, large kitchen and dining area and a lounge with a full bar and pool table.

Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office brokered the transaction. Michael Kitlica, also with Cushman & Wakefield, served as leasing advisor for the deal. HomeSmart is a tech-centric real estate residential brokerage firm with offices around Arizona.