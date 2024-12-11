Wednesday, December 11, 2024
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $126.3M Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $126.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 332,640-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The speculative structure is Bayonne Logistics Center – Building 100 and features a clear height of 40 feet and 66 dock doors, as well as five acres of parking space that can support 195 trailers and 225 cars, or 45 trailers and 800 cars. Construction of the building began in May 2022 and was completed earlier this year. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan, Chuck Kohaut and Mitch Rothstein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan through Ares Management on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Lincoln Equities and PCCP LLC.

