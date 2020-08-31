REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $126.6M Sale of Industrial Park in Metro Atlanta

Gwinnett Commons is situated at 1790 Corporate Drive, 22 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta and one mile from Interstate 85.

NORCROSS, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $126.6 million sale of Gwinnett Commons, a 16-building light industrial park in Norcross. The property comprises 1.2 million square feet and is situated at 1790 Corporate Drive, 22 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta and one mile from Interstate 85. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased. Gwinnett Commons also includes two development sites that can accommodate 195,000 square feet of warehouse space. Stewart Calhoun and Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a partnership between affiliates of Westmount Realty Capital and Quilvest Capital Partners, in the transaction. Brian Linnihan and Mike Ryan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Irvine, Calif.-based CIP Real Estate.

