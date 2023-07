NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $13.3 million sale of Retreat at Palm Pointe, a 112-unit apartment community located at 2561 Fassitt Road in North Charleston. Prospect Lane acquired the property from Cohen Investment Group. John Phoenix, Richard Gore, Tyler Fish and Pat O’Brien of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Donny Rosenberg of Greystone originated a Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.