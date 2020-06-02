REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $13.8M Sale of Office Building in West Palm Beach

The three-story Brandywine Centre I comprises 60,854 square feet of office space and a 9,100-square-foot restaurant outparcel.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $13.8 million sale of Brandywine Centre I, a 69,954-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach. The three-story property comprises 60,854 square feet of office space and a 9,100-square-foot restaurant outparcel. Notable tenants at the time of sale included Divine Blalock Martin Sellari LLC, Renegades Country Western Bar, Online Trading Academy, Landcastle Title Group and DBA Trident Title. The asset is located at 580 Village Blvd., four miles west of downtown West Palm Beach. Greg Miller, Scott O’Donnell, Dominic Montazemi, Mike Ciadella and Miguel Alcivar of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, KAS Brandywine LLC and KAS Hags CUP LLC, in the transaction. John DeMarco of ReMax 5 Star Realty represented the buyer, Palm Beach Business Center GP.

