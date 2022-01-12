REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $132.6M Sale of Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Park at Abernathy Square

Built in 1977 and renovated in 2019, Park at Abernathy Square offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of more than 1,100 square feet.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Park at Abernathy Square, a 484-unit apartment community located in Sandy Springs, about 16.4 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The sales price was $132.6 million, or more than $274,000 per unit. Mike Kemether, Travis Presnell and James Wilber of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based Clark Ventures, in the transaction. San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group acquired the property.

Built in 1977 and renovated in 2019, Park at Abernathy Square offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of more than 1,100 square feet. Unit features include walk-in closets, patios and balconies, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantries, dishwashers and washer and dryer hookups. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, laundry facilities, tennis court, picnic area, fitness center, business center, playground and a car charging station.

Located at 6925 Roswell Road, the property is located off Ga. Highway 400 and is situated close to Buckhead, Roswell and Alpharetta. The apartment community is also 5.9 miles from Georgia Perimeter College and 3.1 miles from the Art Institute of Atlanta.

