Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
975-Nostrand-Ave.-Brooklyn
The new multifamily project at 975 Nostrand Ave. in Brooklyn is expected to be complete in late 2025.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $135M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $135 million construction loan for a 328-unit multifamily project that will be located at 975 Nostrand Ave. in Brooklyn. The site is located at the intersection of the Crown Heights and Prospect Leffert Gardens neighborhoods. About 30 percent (99) of the nine-story building’s residences will be reserved as affordable housing, and the amenity package will feature a rooftop terrace, landscaped courtyard, fitness center, karaoke room and a pet spa. A 21,000-square-foot FRESH supermarket will anchor the project’s retail component, which will include an additional 4,200 square feet of small-shop space. Construction is slated for a fourth-quarter 2025 completion. Gideon Gil, Zachary Kraft and Sebastian Sanchez of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Santander Bank and Related Cos. on behalf of the borrower, Hudson Cos.

You may also like

Ryan Cos., Strata Equity Group Plan 278-Unit Millenia...

Cambridge Arranges $5.6M Acquisition Loan for Twilight Haven...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers $2M Sale...

Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 353-Unit Multifamily Project...

Novare Group, BCDC Begin Leasing 344-Unit Apartment Community...

Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for 134-Unit...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Unit Rosslyn...

MassHousing Provides $19.2M in Financing for Cape Cod...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18M Sale of 129,059...