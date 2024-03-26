Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $135M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $135 million construction loan for a 328-unit multifamily project that will be located at 975 Nostrand Ave. in Brooklyn. The site is located at the intersection of the Crown Heights and Prospect Leffert Gardens neighborhoods. About 30 percent (99) of the nine-story building’s residences will be reserved as affordable housing, and the amenity package will feature a rooftop terrace, landscaped courtyard, fitness center, karaoke room and a pet spa. A 21,000-square-foot FRESH supermarket will anchor the project’s retail component, which will include an additional 4,200 square feet of small-shop space. Construction is slated for a fourth-quarter 2025 completion. Gideon Gil, Zachary Kraft and Sebastian Sanchez of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Santander Bank and Related Cos. on behalf of the borrower, Hudson Cos.