Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 13,671 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 13,671-square-foot office lease at 300 Park Avenue South in Midtown Manhattan. Rockrose Development owns the 14-story building, which was originally constructed in 1910. Josh Kuriloff, Matthias Li, Drew Braver, Remy Liebersohn and Heather Thomas of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agent Rob Fink, represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Greg Wang, Christine Colley and Thomas Swartz of JLL represented the tenant, e-commerce firm 1stDibs.

