Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $136M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Building

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $136 million loan for the refinancing of Modera Lofts, a 366-unit apartment building located in the Powerhouse Arts District in Jersey City. Completed in 2016, Modera Lofts offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop deck, indoor lounge, 24-hour concierge services and a pet spa, and the building also houses about 13,000 square feet of retail space and unique rentable artist studios. John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Chris Moyer, Chuck Kohaut, Alex Lapidus and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through J.P. Morgan on behalf of the borrower, Harrison Street Asset Management.