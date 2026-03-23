Monday, March 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Modera-Lofts-Jersey-City
Modera Lofts in Jersey City is located just two blocks from the Grove Street PATH statio
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $136M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $136 million loan for the refinancing of Modera Lofts, a 366-unit apartment building located in the Powerhouse Arts District in Jersey City. Completed in 2016, Modera Lofts offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop deck, indoor  lounge, 24-hour concierge services and a pet spa, and the building also houses about 13,000 square feet of retail space and unique rentable artist studios. John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Chris Moyer, Chuck Kohaut, Alex Lapidus and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through J.P. Morgan on behalf of the borrower, Harrison Street Asset Management.

You may also like

Audubon Capital Buys 151-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Providence

Kislak Negotiates $20M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 34,795 SF Mixed-Use Building...

BWE Secures $82.9M in Financing for Multifamily Community...

Bogard Construction Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Educator Housing...

Neighborhood Ventures Acquires 86-Unit Multifamily Community in Uptown...

Greystone Provides $46M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Portfolio...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $29.5M Construction Loan for...

Quest Management Obtains $75M in Acquisition Financing for...