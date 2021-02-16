Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14.5M Sale-Leaseback for Industrial Facility in Orlando

An affiliate of Eisenberg Investment Group acquired the property located at 4805 W. Sand Lake Road In Orlando before leasing it back to GES.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $14.5 million sale-leaseback for a distribution facility in Orlando. GES, a Las Vegas-based marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and convention industry, is the seller and the sole tenant of the property. Skye Cook, Brad Torell, Jared Bonshire, David Perez, Taylor Zambito, Rick Colon, Mike Davis and Rick Brugge of Cushman & Wakefield represented GES in the transaction. An affiliate of Coral Springs, Fla.-based Eisenberg Investment Group acquired the property.

Located at 4805 W. Sand Lake Road, the 192,700-square-foot property is situated on 17 acres and is used for GES’ regional and international operations. The property includes 44,167 square feet of two-story office space, a trailer storage yard, onsite weigh station, clear heights of 21 feet to 29 feet, eight dock doors and 254 parking spaces. The GES facility is located 12 miles from Walt Disney World Resort.