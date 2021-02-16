REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14.5M Sale-Leaseback for Industrial Facility in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

An affiliate of Eisenberg Investment Group acquired the property located at 4805 W. Sand Lake Road In Orlando before leasing it back to GES.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $14.5 million sale-leaseback for a distribution facility in Orlando. GES, a Las Vegas-based marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and convention industry, is the seller and the sole tenant of the property. Skye Cook, Brad Torell, Jared Bonshire, David Perez, Taylor Zambito, Rick Colon, Mike Davis and Rick Brugge of Cushman & Wakefield represented GES in the transaction. An affiliate of Coral Springs, Fla.-based Eisenberg Investment Group acquired the property.

Located at 4805 W. Sand Lake Road, the 192,700-square-foot property is situated on 17 acres and is used for GES’ regional and international operations. The property includes 44,167 square feet of two-story office space, a trailer storage yard, onsite weigh station, clear heights of 21 feet to 29 feet, eight dock doors and 254 parking spaces. The GES facility is located 12 miles from Walt Disney World Resort.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  