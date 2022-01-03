Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14.8M Sale of Industrial Property in Miami

MIAMI — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a 51,392-square-foot industrial facility located at 7480 NW 48th St. in Miami. Wayne Ramoski and Miguel Aclivar of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, DFJ Properties West LLC, in the transaction. RLIF East 5 LLC was the buyer. The price was $14.8 million.

Sitting on more than four acres, 7480 NW 48th St. is a warehouse and showroom property that is fully leased to Ferguson Enterprises, a Newport News, Va.-based distributor of plumbing supplies, waterworks and fire and fabrication products. The facility is situated on two lots offering a variety of industrial and commercial uses in South Florida’s airport submarket.

The property includes features such as 23.8-foot clear heights, more than 50 striped parking spaces and proximity to Miami International Airport. The property is currently zoned for industrial and heavy manufacturing use.