Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14.9M Sale of Publix at Bristol Park in Metro Tuscaloosa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Publix at Bristol Park

Publix at Bristol Park was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

NORTHPORT, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $14.9 million sale of Publix at Bristol Park, a 58,887-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Northport, about 1.6 miles from Tuscaloosa. The sales price was $14.9 million, or $254 per square foot. Margaret Jones and Lane Breedlove of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Watkins Real Estate Group, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Publix at Bristol Park was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Built in 2019, the property includes a Publix, which occupies most of the shopping center. Other tenants at the property include Great Clips, Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant, a nail salon and a wine and liquor store.

Located at 13556 Hwy 69 North, the property is close to the intersection of Ala. Highway 69 and Mitt Larry Road. The property is also 8.3 miles from the University of Alabama.

