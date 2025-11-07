Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $142M Sale of Eastport Industrial Park in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale and financing of Eastport Industrial Park, a nearly 1.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Richmond. Rockpoint purchased the property from Equus Capital Partners for $142 million. Jonathan Carpenter, Graham Savage, Dawes Milchling and James Check of Cushman & Wakefield, alongside Eric Robison and Bo Mckown of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented the seller in the transaction. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan, Chris Meloni and Michael Zelin, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing through an unnamed global alternative investment firm on behalf of Rockpoint.

Situated near the Richmond International Airport, Eastport Industrial Park comprises eight buildings with 25-foot clear heights, 182 loading positions and modern infrastructure to support a diverse tenant base. The property was 97 percent leased to 19 tenants at the time of sale.