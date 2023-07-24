Monday, July 24, 2023
The building that houses the elementary component of The Calhoun School on Manhattan's Upper West Side has served as an educational facility since its original construction in 1896.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14M Sale of Manhattan Elementary School Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $14 million sale of the 16,267-square-foot elementary school building of The Calhoun School, located at 160 W. 74th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The five-story building houses a theater, gym, playground and conference room in addition to classrooms and administrative offices. Craig Waggner, John Ciraulo, Andrew Berry, Charlie Gravina, Mike Kavanagh and Jack Stephen of Cushman & Wakefield represented The Calhoun School in the transaction. The buyer was Bayrock Capital. Ownership recently invested in upgrades to the building’s mechanical systems, windows and façade.

