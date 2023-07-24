Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14M Sale of Manhattan Elementary School Building

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $14 million sale of the 16,267-square-foot elementary school building of The Calhoun School, located at 160 W. 74th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The five-story building houses a theater, gym, playground and conference room in addition to classrooms and administrative offices. Craig Waggner, John Ciraulo, Andrew Berry, Charlie Gravina, Mike Kavanagh and Jack Stephen of Cushman & Wakefield represented The Calhoun School in the transaction. The buyer was Bayrock Capital. Ownership recently invested in upgrades to the building’s mechanical systems, windows and façade.