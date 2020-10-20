Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14M Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Palm City, Florida

PALM CITY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $14 million sale of Safe & Sound Palm City, an 868-unit self-storage facility in Palm City. The property comprises 78,521 square feet of rentable space on 3.1 acres. The facility includes 216 non-climate-controlled units and 652 climate-controlled units, as well as video surveillance, electronic gates and access to a freight elevator. The asset is situated at 3501 SW Martin Downs Blvd., 11 miles south of downtown Port St. Lucie. Mike Mele and Luke Elliott of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Safe & Sound, in the transaction. A joint venture between two private limited liability companies acquired the property and rebranded it under the CubeSmart brand.