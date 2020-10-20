REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14M Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Palm City, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

PALM CITY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $14 million sale of Safe & Sound Palm City, an 868-unit self-storage facility in Palm City. The property comprises 78,521 square feet of rentable space on 3.1 acres. The facility includes 216 non-climate-controlled units and 652 climate-controlled units, as well as video surveillance, electronic gates and access to a freight elevator. The asset is situated at 3501 SW Martin Downs Blvd., 11 miles south of downtown Port St. Lucie. Mike Mele and Luke Elliott of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Safe & Sound, in the transaction. A joint venture between two private limited liability companies acquired the property and rebranded it under the CubeSmart brand.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  