Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $15.3M Sale of Office Campus in South Florida

The Centre at Stirling & Palm is situated at 9900 and 10000 Stirling Road in Cooper City, 25 miles north of downtown Miami.

COOPER CITY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $15.3 million sale of The Centre at Stirling & Palm, a two-building office campus in Cooper City. The assets span 64,436 square feet and were 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including BS Hair Shop, Progressive Insurance, Embassy Loans and Sushi Sago. The property is situated at 9900 and 10000 Stirling Road, 25 miles north of downtown Miami. Scott O’Donnell, Greg Miller, Mike Ciadella, Dominic Montazemi and Miguel Alcivar of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, The Centre at Stirling & Palm Inc., in the transaction. Jason Hochman of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $9.5 million in acquisition financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the buyer, an entity doing business as 9900 Building LLC.