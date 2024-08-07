Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $15M Acquisition Financing for Two Medical Office Buildings in Paducah, Kentucky

PADUCAH, KY. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $15 million in acquisition financing for a pair of medical office buildings in Paducah, a Western Kentucky city situated along the Ohio River. The properties are located at 100 and 200 Clint Hill Blvd. and total nearly 62,000 square feet. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital LLC, an orthopedics affiliate of Bon Secours Mercy Health, fully occupy both properties.

Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield’s Healthcare Capital Market Team arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Montecito Medical Real Estate. The direct lender and seller were not disclosed, though Cushman & Wakefield stated the lender was a bank.