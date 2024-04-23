Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Piedmont Healthcare will occupy space at 271 17th St. in Atlanta.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 164,221 SF Office Lease With Piedmont Healthcare at Atlantic Station in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a new 164,221-square-foot office lease with locally based health system Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta. The tenant will occupy space at 271 17th St., a 25-story office building within the Atlantic Station mixed-use campus in the city’s West Midtown district.

Aileen Almassy and John Zintak of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Lionstone Investments, in the lease negotiations. Bo Keatley, David Rubenstein, John Flack and Michael Broome of Savills represented Piedmont Healthcare.

