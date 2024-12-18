Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastRetail

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $17M Sale of Manhattan Retail Condo

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY ­— Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $17 million sale of an 11,183-square-foot retail condominium located at 2688 Broadway in Manhattan. The space comprises 8,158 square feet on the ground floor and 3,025 square feet on the lower level and is leased to CVS Health Corp., which has 15 years remaining on the lease. Andrew Berry and Charlie Gravina of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, French investment firm Corum Asset Management, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Forum...

AEW Capital Management Acquires 189,507 SF Shopping Center...

Cove Capital Buys 68,400 SF Industrial Building in...

SCS Development Co. Sells Copper Ridge Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $62M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community...

IPA Brokers $56M Sale of 195-Unit Hampton Meridian...

Stockdale Capital Partners Acquires 83,789 SF MarinHealth Medical...

Crow Holdings Capital Buys 26,699 SF Retail Strip...

JLL Brokers $33.4M Sale of Central New Jersey...