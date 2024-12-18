Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $17M Sale of Manhattan Retail Condo

NEW YORK CITY ­— Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $17 million sale of an 11,183-square-foot retail condominium located at 2688 Broadway in Manhattan. The space comprises 8,158 square feet on the ground floor and 3,025 square feet on the lower level and is leased to CVS Health Corp., which has 15 years remaining on the lease. Andrew Berry and Charlie Gravina of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, French investment firm Corum Asset Management, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.