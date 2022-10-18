Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $18M Land Sale in Daytona Beach, Buyer Plans 777,200 SF Industrial Project

Karis expects to deliver three Class A buildings totaling 777,200 square feet on the Daytona Beach site by late 2023.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $18 million sale of a 67-acre industrial land site located at 1094 S. Williamson Blvd. in Daytona Beach. The buyer, Karis, expects to deliver three Class A buildings totaling 777,200 square feet on the site by late 2023. Jared Bonshire, David Perez, Taylor Zambito and Matthew Trone of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction. The sellers, John Schnebly and Craig Wells, are successor co-trustees of the Berrien H Becks Sr Revocable Trust. Karis has retained the Cushman & Wakefield team to lease the development, which will be located at the intersection of I-4 and I-95. The buildings will feature cross-dock configurations, up to 100 dock doors, 40-foot clear heights, large truck courts and ample off-dock trailer parking.