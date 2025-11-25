Tuesday, November 25, 2025
2131-Faraday-Ave-Carlsbad-CA
Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) occupies the 47,075-square-foot life sciences facility at 2131 Faraday Ave. in Carlsbad, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLife SciencesNet LeaseWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $19.3M Sale of Life Sciences Headquarters Property in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a single-story life sciences corporate headquarters facility at 2131 Faraday Ave. in Carlsbad. The Wonderful Co. acquired the asset from RPG for $19.3 million. Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) fully occupies the 47,075-square-foot property on a triple-net lease basis. The newly renovated, freestanding Class A building features a state-of-the-art central laboratory, high-end corporate offices, onsite amenities, an extensive glass line and robust mechanical systems suited for biotech, medical devices and corporate users. Aric Starck and Drew Dobbs of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

