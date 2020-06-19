Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $19.8M Refinancing Loan for New Seniors Housing Community in Metro Charlotte

HarborChase of Riverwalk is an assisted living and memory care facility that recently opened in the Charlotte suburb of Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield’s Senior Housing Capital Markets team has arranged a $19.8 million loan for HarborChase of Riverwalk, a recently opened assisted living and memory care community in Rock Hill. The borrower, private equity firm BridgeForth Capital, will use the funds to refinance the construction loan. Operated by Harbor Retirement Associates, HarborChase of Riverwalk is an 88-unit property located within the Riverwalk master-planned development. The community, which opened February, is located 25 miles south of Charlotte. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner and Tim Hosmer of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Saperean Capital.