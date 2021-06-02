REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $2.6M Sale of Medical Office Asset in Warren, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Michigan, Midwest

Regal Court consists of two buildings totaling 40,181 square feet.

WARREN, MICH. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $2.6 million sale of the Regal Court medical office property in Warren, a suburb just north of Detroit. The property includes two buildings totaling 40,181 square feet. The anchor tenant is Ascension, which occupies 41 percent. Gino Lollio, Scott Niedergang, Travis Ives and Garrett Keais of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Promanas, an Ann Arbor-based commercial real estate private equity firm. The team also procured the local buyer, CMG Realty Group.

