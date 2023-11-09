Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $2.7M Acquisition of Retail/Office Property in Encinitas, California

ENCINITAS, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the purchase of a mixed-use retail/office building located at 264 N. Coast Highway in Encinitas, approximately 25 miles north of San Diego. A private local investor acquired the property for $2.7 million.

Originally developed in 1936 and renovated in 2005, the 1,530-square-foot building was recently painted on the outside and is walking distance to Moonlight Beach.

Peter Curry and Owen Curry of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in San Diego represented the buyer, while Donn Yu of OCAP Real Estate & Financial represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.