Thursday, November 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
264-N-Coast-Hwy-Encinitas-CA
The 1,530-square-foot retail/office building is located at 264 N. Coast Highway in Encinitas, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMixed-UseOfficeRetailWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $2.7M Acquisition of Retail/Office Property in Encinitas, California

by Amy Works

ENCINITAS, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the purchase of a mixed-use retail/office building located at 264 N. Coast Highway in Encinitas, approximately 25 miles north of San Diego. A private local investor acquired the property for $2.7 million.

Originally developed in 1936 and renovated in 2005, the 1,530-square-foot building was recently painted on the outside and is walking distance to Moonlight Beach.

Peter Curry and Owen Curry of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in San Diego represented the buyer, while Donn Yu of OCAP Real Estate & Financial represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 358-Unit Ansley...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Olde...

Laramar Group Acquires 35,406 SF Medical Office Building...

Rosewood Property Receives $31.9M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage...

Fountainhead Development Sells Retail Pad at Monterey Crossing...

CBRE Brokers $8.7M Sale of Bevia Apartments in...

Capstone Negotiates $1.3M Sale of Canyon Retreat Apartments...

Churchill Forge Acquires 352-Unit Clusters Apartments in Midland,...

NewQuest Properties Negotiates $10M Sale of Industrial Facility...