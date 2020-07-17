REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $20.3M Refinancing of Industrial Asset in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

6345-Brackbill-Boulevard-Mechanicsburg

The industrial property located at 6345 Brackbill Blvd. in Mechanicsburg totals 507,634 square feet.

MECHANICSBURG, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $20.3 million loan for the refinancing of 6345 Brackbill Boulevard, a 507,634-square-foot industrial asset in Mechanicsburg, located outside of Harrisburg. The property was fully leased at the time of sale and features proximity to several major thoroughfares, including Interstates 81, 76, 83 and 283. John Alascio, Sridhar Vankayala and Maya Steinberger of Cushman & Wakefield placed the loan through Univest Bank & Trust Co. on behalf of the borrower, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  