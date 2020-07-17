Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $20.3M Refinancing of Industrial Asset in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial property located at 6345 Brackbill Blvd. in Mechanicsburg totals 507,634 square feet.

MECHANICSBURG, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $20.3 million loan for the refinancing of 6345 Brackbill Boulevard, a 507,634-square-foot industrial asset in Mechanicsburg, located outside of Harrisburg. The property was fully leased at the time of sale and features proximity to several major thoroughfares, including Interstates 81, 76, 83 and 283. John Alascio, Sridhar Vankayala and Maya Steinberger of Cushman & Wakefield placed the loan through Univest Bank & Trust Co. on behalf of the borrower, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management LLC.